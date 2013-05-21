Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Oklahoma Tragedy; IRS Officials To Testify

By Korva Coleman
Published May 21, 2013 at 8:22 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Death Toll From Devastating Tornado Revised Down.

-- IRS Officials To Be On Hot Seat.

And here are more early headlines:

Israel, Syria Trade Shots Across Ceasefire Line. (BBC)

New Congo Fighting Threatens Ceasefire.(Reuters)

Ugandan Police Close Newspaper Office, Declare It A 'Crime Scene'. (Voice of America)

Ariz. Sheriff To Release Photos From Giffords Shooting.(The Associated Press)

Los Angeles Votes Today For Its Next Mayor.(Los Angeles Times)

Former Astronaut Sally Ride To Receive Posthumous Medal Of Freedom. (Florida Today)

Was Eurovision Tally Wrong? Russia Charges Vote Rigging. (AFP)

