Jury Finds Jodi Arias Eligible For Death Penalty

A jury has found Jodi Arias, the Arizona woman found guilty last week of first-degree murder for killing her onetime boyfriend in a fit of rage, eligible for the death penalty.

The Associated Press reports: "The decision came after a day of testimony Wednesday during which prosecutors had to prove the murder was committed in an especially cruel and heinous manner."

As Scott Neuman reported for us last week, Arias, 32, initially denied involvement in the June 4, 2008, death of Travis Alexander at his suburban Phoenix home. She blamed his death on two masked intruders. But in 2010, she changed her account, saying that she'd shot him in self-defense. Prosecutors said she'd planned Alexander's killing in a jealous rage.

The four-month-long trial, which began in January, became a sensation on cable TV.

Here's more from the AP:

"Next up is the final penalty phase as prosecutors call witnesses, including Alexander's family, as they attempt to convince jurors Arias should face the ultimate punishment. Arias' attorneys will work to gain sympathy from jurors to spare her life."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.