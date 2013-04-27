Top Stories: New Taliban Offensive; Lobbying For Gun Control

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Taliban Says It Will Begin Spring Offensive Sunday.

Bloomberg Aims His Money At Gun Control Opponents.

And here are more early headlines:

Body Of Older Boston Marathon Bombing Suspect Lies Unclaimed. (Reuters)

Bangladesh Arrests 8 In Connection With Deadly Factory Building Collapse. (CNN)

In Weekly Media Address, Obama Calls On Congress To Replace Sequester. (VOA)

Government Says Northeast U.S. Atlantic Waters Set Record Temperature. (Christian Science Monitor)

Rare Blue Diamond Sells For More Than $9 Million. (CBS)

