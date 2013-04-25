Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Boston Bombing Latest; Bush Library Dedication

By Korva Coleman
Published April 25, 2013 at 8:44 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Boston Bombing Investigation: Thursday's Developments.

-- 5 Presidents Set To Help Dedicate George W. Bush's Library.

And here are more early headlines:

"Fuel Barges Explode In Alabama, Critically Injuring Three." (WALA-TV)

"Obama To Attend Memorial For Victims Of Fertilizer Plant Blast." (Dallas Morning News)

"Death Toll In Bangladesh Factory Collapse Rises To More Than 200." (The Telegraph)

"Congress Considers Sequestration Effect On FAA, Airline Delays." (The Wall Street Journal)

"Senate Passes Test Vote On Internet Sales Tax, Could Vote Again Today." (CBS)

"Congressional Gold Medal Awarded To Girls Killed In Civil Rights Bombing." (The Washington Post)

"Durable Goods Orders Drop 5.7% In March; Fewer Big-Ticket Items Sought." (MarketWatch)

"Chinese Chef Mistakenly Adds Pesticide To Meal; One Dead." (The Associated Press)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
