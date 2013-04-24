Top Stories: Boston Developments; Same-Sex Marriage In France

Good Wednesday morning, here are our early stories:

-- Boston Bombing Investigation: Wednesday's Developments.

-- Violent Protests In Paris After Same-Sex Marriage Law Passes.

And here are more early headlines:

"Dozens Killed In Bangladesh Garment Factory Collapse." (VOA)

"New Rain Expected In Midwest As Rivers Continue To Flood." (NBC)

"Clashes In Western China Leave Several Civilians, Police Dead." (BBC)

"Bail Revoked For Former Pakistani Leader Musharraf." (DAWN)

"U.S. Soldier In Afghan Killings Case Asks For New Mental Health Expert." (The Associated Press)

"Maryland Guards Charged With Helping Dangerous Jail Gang Inmates." (Washington Post)

"Former CIA Director Petraeus To Become College Professor." (CNN)

"Author Maya Angelou Recovers At Home After Hospitalization." (Indianapolis Star)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.