Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Boston Developments; Same-Sex Marriage In France

By Korva Coleman
Published April 24, 2013 at 8:29 AM EDT

Good Wednesday morning, here are our early stories:

-- Boston Bombing Investigation: Wednesday's Developments.

-- Violent Protests In Paris After Same-Sex Marriage Law Passes.

And here are more early headlines:

"Dozens Killed In Bangladesh Garment Factory Collapse." (VOA)

"New Rain Expected In Midwest As Rivers Continue To Flood." (NBC)

"Clashes In Western China Leave Several Civilians, Police Dead." (BBC)

"Bail Revoked For Former Pakistani Leader Musharraf." (DAWN)

"U.S. Soldier In Afghan Killings Case Asks For New Mental Health Expert." (The Associated Press)

"Maryland Guards Charged With Helping Dangerous Jail Gang Inmates." (Washington Post)

"Former CIA Director Petraeus To Become College Professor." (CNN)

"Author Maya Angelou Recovers At Home After Hospitalization." (Indianapolis Star)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman