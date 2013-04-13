Storms Continue To Pound Large Parts Of The Country

2 of 4 — Larry Gammill, left, and Tim Parks survey tornado damage at a church in Botkinburg, Ark. on Thursday after the building was hit by a tornado. Three tornadoes touched down in Arkansas on Wednesday. The National Weather Service is warning more storms are on the horizon as another warm, wet front is moving up from the Gulf of Mexico.

Danny Johnston / AP