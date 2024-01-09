East Coast storm brings heavy rains, strong winds, flooding and possible tornadoes to central and eastern North Carolina

Many areas in North Carolina are under flood warnings and high wind advisories today. That includes Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans counties, which will be under a coastal flood warning starting at 1p.m. today until Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service says winds could get up to 50 miles per hour tonight for areas, like New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties. A strong storm system coming to central and eastern North Carolina is expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, river flooding and possible tornadoes, said Nick Petro, a metereologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

He added that rain would be highest in the Western Piedmont Triad, down to Albemarle and Wadesboro.

“That's where we think the highest rain is going to be locally higher amounts in those heavy downpours,” Petro said.

Forecasters also said damaging winds could down trees and power lines in central and eastern North Carolina. Widespread power outages are also a possibility. Traveling could also be difficult for those driving across high rise bridges. Forecasters are advising residents to avoid windows and remain in lower levels in their homes.

Many schools in central and eastern North Carolina made the decision to be closed today, dismiss early, or be fully remote. Wake, Orange and Alamance-Burlington County Schools are closing three hours early. Schools have canceled in-person classes completely in districts including Wilson and Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Remote classes will be held for Cumberland, Columbus and Dare County Schools.

Governor Roy Cooper has also declared a state of emergency and said his executive order will temporarily reduce trucking restrictions. Doing so would ensure supplies can get where they're needed and that power crews can work quickly.

“We have a swift water rescue team activated and ready to be deployed. We do expect power outages,” Cooper said. “When we talked with emergency management this morning, there were about 3,000 customers so far without power but we expect that to increase. And we hope that the storm is not as bad as they are predicting, but we need to be ready for it.”

Other regions of the U.S. are also experiencing severe weather. The central U.S. is experiencing blizzard conditions, closing down schools and highways. Gulf Coast states have also been impacted by thunderstorms, flooding and tornadoes.