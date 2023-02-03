Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting moving from UNC to Morehouse College

A society for training investigative journalists of color is moving from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to Morehouse College in Atlanta.

New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones co-founded the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting in 2016. At the time, it was located at City University of New York. It moved to UNC three years later.

The move to Morehouse “helps our young organization settle more deeply into our mission, which is to increase the number of investigative reporters of color," Hannah-Jones said in a statement. "Being located on the campus of a historically Black college located in Atlanta in proximity to other HBCUs and coming to Morehouse just as it gets its journalism major off the ground provides a tremendous opportunity for us to increase our impact on the field and society."

The Society will officially launch on Morehouse’s campus during an on-campus ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 16 with Hannah-Jones, other journalists, students, faculty, and staff.

Hannah-Jones, creator of the 1619 Project, was almost hired by UNC's Journalism school in 2021. But she declined the offer, after it took months for the board of trustees to approve her tenure request and raised questions about her academic qualifications. She reached a settlement with the university last year.

Editor’s Note: WUNC’s Board of Directors is appointed by the UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees. WUNC maintains editorial independence in all news coverage, including stories involving UNC.