News

Gunfire damages Randolph County substation, no outage caused

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 17, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST
US Power Outage Vandalism
Karl B DeBlaker
/
AP
This Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 file photo, shows workers at the West End Substation, where a serious attack on critical infrastructure caused a power outage to many around Southern Pines, N.C. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2022, EnergyUnited said crews found damage to the Randolph County, N.C. substation from an apparent gunshot and that law enforcement was notified.

A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no power outages.

The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County in December that knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers. There have been no arrests in those shootings.

EnergyUnited said in a news release that an alarm early Tuesday alerted it to an equipment problem at the substation in Randolph County, north of Charlotte. It said that crews found damage to the substation from an apparent gunshot and that law enforcement was notified.

Power equipment in Washington and Nevada also has been vandalized in recent months.

“EnergyUnited continually strives to deliver safe, reliable energy to its members,” said Steve McCachern, its vice president of energy delivery. “While we are glad that our members did not experience any service interruptions, we take this matter very seriously and are currently investigating the incident.”

EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation serves customers in parts of 19 North Carolina counties.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
