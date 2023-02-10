Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Law

North Carolina judge delays order on services for disabled

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 10, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST
A picture of a gavel on a table.
Joe Gratz
/
Flickr Creative Commons

A trial judge has agreed to delay enforcement of his order setting a robust schedule upon which North Carolina health officials must provide significantly more community services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities while the state appeals his ruling.

Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour, who signed the legal stay dated Thursday, had in November set thresholds that the Department of Health and Human Services would have to meet regularly over the next decade.

Baddour considered these directives as remedies to his 2020 ruling that found too many people with these disabilities were forced to live away from home in violation of state law.

The nonprofit Disability Rights North Carolina and people with disabilities sued in 2017 to seek changes. DHHS has said the order, if carried out fully, could result in the closure of small group homes and force out people content in their current living situations.

In a statement released Friday, DHHS said that even with the delay it would continue to carry out a separate plan designed to provide more community-based services to people with disabilities or behavioral health disorders.

Baddour's order in part required at least 3,000 people must be diverted or shifted to community-based programs by early 2031. And he told DHHS to eliminate by mid-2032 a waiting list of people qualified to participate in a Medicaid-funded program that helps them live at home or outside of an institution.

Tags
Law CourtsDisabilitiesNC DHHSDisability Rights
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories