Are the U.S. and Israel on the same page in Iran?

Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
A paper in JAMA Internal Medicine adds to the growing scientific evidence that medication abortion pills would be safe to sell over-the-counter at the pharmacy. But political opposition means that possibility may not happen anytime soon.