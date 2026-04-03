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Forsyth educators to host budget conversation with school board

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published April 3, 2026 at 10:30 AM EDT
WS/FCS Education Building sign
WFDD File photo
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is in the process of preparing a local funding request for next year's budget.

The Forsyth County Association of Educators is hosting a public conversation with local school board members next Tuesday to talk about the upcoming budget.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is in the process of preparing a local funding request to the county commission.

The superintendent has said he plans to present a recommendation to the school board on April 14.

Before that happens, FCAE is looking to have a dialogue with board members about the district’s most pressing needs.

The organization is calling for additional staffing, especially in the exceptional children department, where major cuts were made amid the district’s financial crisis. They also want staff to be compensated for taking on extra responsibilities.

Six of the nine board members have agreed to attend the conversation. It will be held at Carver High School on Tuesday, April 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
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