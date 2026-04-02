Most NC counties currently in 'severe' drought

Drought conditions have intensified across North Carolina.

Fifteen counties are in what’s called extreme drought.

The vast majority of the state, including the Triad and High Country, is currently a level below that — “severe drought.”

Officials say winter is usually when North Carolina’s water supplies are replenished, but that hasn’t been the case this year.

Data from the Southeast Regional Climate Center shows the state’s rain totals over the last six months are nearly 10 inches below normal.

The impacts for now are limited, but if these conditions continue, agriculture could take a hit.

According to the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council, counties with a “severe” designation should eliminate nonessential uses of water and implement shortage response plans.