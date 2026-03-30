Statewide burn ban in effect as wildfires burn across Western North Carolina

A statewide burn ban is now in effect across North Carolina, as firefighters continue working multiple wildfires in the mountains.

The N.C. Forest Service issued the order over the weekend as wildfire risk increases due to dry conditions and limited rainfall. The ban will remain in place until further notice.

All of North Carolina is in drought conditions, according to the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council . State officials say the prolonged dry spell has left vegetation especially vulnerable to fire.

“With drought severity across the state, forecast fire weather and the potential for limited rainfall, it is critical to reduce the number of new fire starts,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said.

In Western North Carolina, crews continue to battle several wildfires, including in McDowell, Clay and Mitchell counties.

The most concerning is in McDowell County, where the Jumping Branch Fire is burning in steep terrain about eight miles northwest of Marion. Officials with McDowell County Emergency Management said in a statement Monday morning the fire has grown to about 175 acres and remains 0% contained.

Crews worked overnight to protect homes along Locust Cove Road and N.C. 80. One storage building has been damaged, but no injuries have been reported. Firefighters are also dealing with heavy debris left behind by Hurricane Helene, which is making access difficult and fueling the fire.

Air operations are expected to continue, with aircraft drawing water from nearby Lake James and Lake Tahoma to fight the fire. Officials are asking drivers to avoid N.C. 80 and residents to watch for low-flying aircraft.

There are no evacuation orders at this time.

Other fires across the region are largely contained but still being monitored, according to a U.S. Forest Service update issued Monday morning.

In Mitchell County, the Poplar Fire is about 90% contained at roughly 370 acres. Crews are continuing to secure the perimeter and put out hot spots. Portions of the Appalachian Trail near Indian Grave Gap are experiencing impacts from the fire, though officials have not detailed specific closures. The Forest Service advises hikers to use caution and follow posted instructions.

In Clay County, the Tarkiln Ridge Fire, caused by lightning, is also about 90% contained and in patrol status, with crews continuing to monitor the fire for any flare-ups.

Two fires in Haywood County, near Lake Logan and in the Black Balsam area, are now fully contained.

Under the statewide burn ban , all open burning is prohibited. That includes burning leaves or yard debris, lighting campfires and setting off fireworks. Burning permits have been canceled.

Violators face a $100 fine plus court costs, and could be held responsible for the cost of putting out a fire.

Grills and barbecues are still allowed, but officials are urging caution. Residents are asked to report any wildfire by calling 911.