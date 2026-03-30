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Outgoing Surry superintendent to take state role in education advocacy

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published March 30, 2026 at 2:09 PM EDT
Surry County Schools Superintendent Travis Reeves is leaving the district June 30, and taking a new role as executive director of the North Carolina Association of School Administrators.
Courtesy NCASA
Travis Reeves

Outgoing Surry County Schools Superintendent Travis Reeves is taking on a new role working with education leaders across the state to advocate for public schools.

Earlier this month, Reeves announced he’d be retiring from the district at the end of June after more than 30 years in public education.

But as it turns out, he’s not leaving the field. Reeves will assume the role of executive director for the North Carolina Association of School Administrators, or NCASA, on July 1.

The organization connects the state’s education leaders to share best practices and advocate for legislative support needed across districts.

In a press release, Reeves said he was deeply honored to serve in the new role.

"Whether through public policy, professional development, or effective communication, my vision is for NCASA to continue to be recognized as the leading organization in our state, one where school administrators unite as champions for public education and are equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead," Reeves said.

The Surry County Schools Board of Education will begin the process of identifying Reeves’ replacement in the coming weeks.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
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