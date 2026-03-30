Outgoing Surry superintendent to take state role in education advocacy

Outgoing Surry County Schools Superintendent Travis Reeves is taking on a new role working with education leaders across the state to advocate for public schools.

Earlier this month, Reeves announced he’d be retiring from the district at the end of June after more than 30 years in public education.

But as it turns out, he’s not leaving the field. Reeves will assume the role of executive director for the North Carolina Association of School Administrators, or NCASA, on July 1.

The organization connects the state’s education leaders to share best practices and advocate for legislative support needed across districts.

In a press release, Reeves said he was deeply honored to serve in the new role.

"Whether through public policy, professional development, or effective communication, my vision is for NCASA to continue to be recognized as the leading organization in our state, one where school administrators unite as champions for public education and are equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead," Reeves said.

The Surry County Schools Board of Education will begin the process of identifying Reeves’ replacement in the coming weeks.