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WS/FCS braces for position cuts amid state funding reductions, considers hiring lobbyist

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published March 24, 2026 at 4:22 PM EDT
WS/FCS school board met with representatives from a lobbying firm during a budget workshop
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education members met for a budget workshop Tuesday morning, which included a meeting with representatives from a local lobbying firm, Sebastian King and former Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials say more position cuts are on the horizon amid declining enrollment and state funding.

At a budget workshop on Tuesday, Superintendent Don Phipps said enrollment declined by 1,551 students this year compared to last.

He called it a staggering number and said he’d like to work on marketing to get those students back in the future. But for now, because state funding is tied to enrollment, the district is bracing for a major loss.

“What we lose from the state is going to be about $11 million," Phipps said. "But that's not $11 million in terms of $11 million that would have been put in our account. That includes the equivalent in positions and things like that.”

Phipps estimates 80 positions need to be eliminated, but emphasized that these would likely already be vacant. He doesn’t foresee anyone losing employment.

This comes less than a year after hundreds of positions were cut amid a major financial crisis. Educators have been advocating for those jobs, many in the exceptional children department, to be restored. Phipps says it may be possible to bring back some — but definitely not all.

He plans to bring a full budget recommendation to the board on April 14.

In addition to discussing the budget, the school board spoke to representatives from the lobbying firm Elevation Strategies. The district is considering seeking grant or other private funding to hire a lobbyist to advocate for the school system's needs at the state level.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
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