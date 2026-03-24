Asheville Regional Airport launches support drive for TSA workers

Asheville Regional Airport is launching a support drive for its nearly 100 Transportation Security Administration workers who will, again, be without a paycheck this Friday as the partial government shutdown stretches on for a sixth week .

The airport is asking members of the public to donate gift cards of up to $20 that will be distributed to TSA workers who need additional support during the shutdown.

Angi Daus, a spokesperson for Asheville Regional Airport, said airport staff launched the drive to help TSA employees who have been working without pay since last month.

“We just want to do whatever we can internally to support them,” Daus told BPR in an interview Monday. “And, in doing so, we have had members of the community reach out to ask how they can support.”

Daus recommended buying gift cards from grocery stores or gas stations, or pre-paid debit gift cards. The $20 limit is due to federal guidelines, she said.

Cards can be dropped off in the airport ticket lobby; at the Guest Services counter in the baggage claim area; or at the Marathon gas station just south of the airport.

In addition to the airport’s efforts, MANNA FoodBank is also supporting TSA workers in Asheville through a pop-up food bank.

"We’re grateful to partner with Asheville Regional Airport to support TSA employees and their families who may be experiencing financial strain during the government shutdown," MANNA CEO Claire Neal said in a statement. "Food insecurity can affect anyone, often unexpectedly, and when income is interrupted, the first pressure many households feel is at the grocery store. Our focus is simply on making sure our neighbors in Western North Carolina have access to nutritious food and know they are not facing this moment alone.”

While the partial government shutdown continues, AVL and other airports remain open and operational. Passengers should plan to arrive two hours before boarding and check the airport’s website and social media for the latest updates.