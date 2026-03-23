© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC community college enrollment surpasses pre-pandemic levels

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published March 23, 2026 at 3:11 PM EDT
Graph shows enrollment increasing over time after major declines in 2020
Courtesy State Board of Community Colleges

A new report shows North Carolina’s community college enrollment has surpassed pre-pandemic levels after a sharp decline in 2020.

The state’s community college system saw a 17% decrease in enrollment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But over the last five years, North Carolina recovered that loss and then some. According to the latest report on system enrollment, there were about 10% more full-time equivalent students last fall compared to the fall of 2019.

Dale McInnis, the chair of the state board of community colleges’ strategic planning committee, attributes some of that success to innovative shifts to virtual learning.

“That took a lot of work and effort on the part of our faculty, staff and administration at each college to find the right recipe on how to adapt and evolve to serve their communities and their students," McInnis said at a recent board meeting.

And those options stuck. In 2019, students taking online and hybrid classes accounted for about half of the total enrollment. Now, they make up more than 75%.

The challenge going forward, McInnis said, will be expanding capacity to meet the state’s growing workforce needs.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz
More Stories