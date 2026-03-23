CLT airport not expecting ICE agents amid nationwide deployment

Charlotte Douglas International Airport says it has no indication that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be sent to the airport, following a nationwide deployment that began Monday.

An airport spokesperson told WFAE, “there are no significant impacts to airport operations, and we continue to prioritize the safety and security of our passengers and employees.”

WFAE reached out to ICE to ask if agents would be sent to Charlotte Douglas, but the agency did not respond.

ICE agents were reported at several airports across the country on Monday, including in Atlanta, New York and Chicago.

President Donald Trump said over the weekend that ICE agents would assist Transportation Security Administration officers at airports during a partial federal government shutdown that has left TSA workers unpaid for a month. Many have called out, and the problem is growing.