U.S. takes on Venezuela tonight in the final of the World Baseball Classic

Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Joe Kent, head of the National Counterterrorism Center, has resigned over his opposition to the war in Iran. He had backed President Trump because Trump vowed not to get involved in new wars in the Middle East.