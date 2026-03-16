March Madness is set: Who's dancing and who was dumped

Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
It's not a great time to be a country that relies on imports of oil and gas as the war with Iran disrupts global energy markets. But countries that have invested in technologies like solar energy, batteries, and electric vehicles are finding themselves less vulnerable to price shocks. Energy experts say renewables and EVs are also energy security solutions.