Iran expert on what the country's leaders think about the war with the US and Israel

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
It's not a great time to be a country that relies on imports of oil and gas as the war with Iran disrupts global energy markets. But countries that have invested in technologies like solar energy, batteries, and electric vehicles are finding themselves less vulnerable to price shocks. Energy experts say renewables and EVs are also energy security solutions.