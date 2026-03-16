Hungary's longtime prime minister rallies to keep seat as rival calls for a new era

Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
It's not a great time to be a country that relies on imports of oil and gas as the war with Iran disrupts global energy markets. But countries that have invested in technologies like solar energy, batteries, and electric vehicles are finding themselves less vulnerable to price shocks. Energy experts say renewables and EVs are also energy security solutions.