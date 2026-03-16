Forsyth Board of Elections to recount WS/FCS at-large primary

A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education candidate has requested a recount following the election earlier this month.

Linda Winikoff was one of 10 Democrats in the school board’s at-large primary.

The top three vote-getters in that race move on to the general election. Winikoff came in fourth.

But the margin between her and the third-place candidate, Elisabeth Motsinger, was about 100 votes — less than a 1% difference.

In a statement on social media, Winikoff said her request is not intended to challenge the integrity of the election process, but to ensure that the final count is correct.

The Forsyth County Board of Elections will begin the recount this week.