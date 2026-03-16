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Forsyth Board of Elections to recount WS/FCS at-large primary

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published March 16, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
WS/FCS Education Building sign
WFDD File photo

A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education candidate has requested a recount following the election earlier this month.

Linda Winikoff was one of 10 Democrats in the school board’s at-large primary.

The top three vote-getters in that race move on to the general election. Winikoff came in fourth.

But the margin between her and the third-place candidate, Elisabeth Motsinger, was about 100 votes — less than a 1% difference.

In a statement on social media, Winikoff said her request is not intended to challenge the integrity of the election process, but to ensure that the final count is correct.

The Forsyth County Board of Elections will begin the recount this week.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
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