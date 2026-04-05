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Pope Leo appeals for peace in Easter address

NPR | By Claire Giangrave,
Rob Schmitz
Published April 5, 2026 at 5:37 PM EDT

Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first Easter as pope on Sunday in Rome, and he called for world leaders involved in global conflicts to lay down their arms.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Claire Giangrave
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
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