Pope Leo appeals for peace in Easter address

Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Easter in the Democratic Republic of the Congo—where congregants celebrate with the Zairean Rite, the only Vatican-approved liturgy shaped by local culture, alive with song, dance, and striking ritual.
Denison University's women's basketball team won its first national championship this season, under the leadership of Coach Maureen "Mo" Hirt - who recently celebrated her own victory over Hodgkin's lymphoma.