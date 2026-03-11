What role do politics play in increased anti-Muslim rhetoric?

Disaster costs fell in the U.S. in 2025. Still, it was the fourth time in five years that extreme weather inflicted more than $100 billion in annual losses. Industry experts say the growing financial toll will make insurers wary of rushing to cut rates.
Starting in 2029, the Oscars will be shown exclusively on YouTube. This announcement follows years of scandals and dwindling audiences for Hollywood's premiere awards show. NPR's A Martinez talks to Bill Kramer, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.