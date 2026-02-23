Officials urge caution as drought raises fire risk across North Carolina

State officials are urging residents to take precautions as spring wildfire season begins and drought conditions grip much of North Carolina.

Despite recent rainfall, nearly every county in the state is experiencing moderate to severe drought. Dry conditions mean fires can ignite more easily, burn more intensely and spread faster.

The N.C. Forest Service says human activity causes nearly all wildfires in the state. Out-of-control yard debris burns are the leading culprit.

Officials advise placing vegetation in a cleared area away from overhead branches and power lines before burning. They urge residents to monitor fires closely, especially on warm or windy days, and to avoid using gasoline, kerosene or diesel fuel to accelerate flames.

Residents in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene should be especially cautious, as downed timber can quickly fuel a fire.