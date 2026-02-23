Bringing The World Home To You

Officials urge caution as drought raises fire risk across North Carolina

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published February 23, 2026 at 12:57 PM EST
Smoke billows from Pilot Mountain
WFDD File photo
The Grindstone Fire burned more than 1,000 acres on Pilot Mountain in 2021.

State officials are urging residents to take precautions as spring wildfire season begins and drought conditions grip much of North Carolina.

Despite recent rainfall, nearly every county in the state is experiencing moderate to severe drought. Dry conditions mean fires can ignite more easily, burn more intensely and spread faster.

The N.C. Forest Service says human activity causes nearly all wildfires in the state. Out-of-control yard debris burns are the leading culprit.

Officials advise placing vegetation in a cleared area away from overhead branches and power lines before burning. They urge residents to monitor fires closely, especially on warm or windy days, and to avoid using gasoline, kerosene or diesel fuel to accelerate flames.

Residents in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene should be especially cautious, as downed timber can quickly fuel a fire.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle
