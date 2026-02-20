Asheville to host G20 finance leaders in August, September

Finance leaders from some of the world’s largest economies will convene in Asheville later this year, the Treasury Department announced Thursday.

The meetings, which are known as the G20 Finance Track, will include finance ministers and central bank governors from 19 countries and two international organizations.

“I am proud to spotlight that the United States will host the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Asheville, North Carolina,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement . “The selection of historic Asheville reflects the Trump Administration’s commitment to the revitalization and resilience of western North Carolina, which continues to rebuild after the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene.”

The Asheville meetings will take place August 29 through September 1. The full schedule of G20 Finance Track meetings is as follows:



April 16 (Washington, D.C.): Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.

August 29-30 (Asheville, North Carolina): Finance and central bank deputies meeting.

August 31 - September 1 (Asheville, North Carolina): Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.

October 15 (Bangkok, Thailand): Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.

December 14-15 (Miami, Florida): The United States’ G20 host year will culminate with a summit at Trump National Doral.

The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the U.K. and the U.S., as well as the European Union and African Union.