Tiny Desk Radio: Los Lobos, Chuwi, The LeeVees, Amy Grant, Sixpence None the Richer

Tiny Desk Radio co-hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre dig in to some Tiny Desk concerts to celebrate the holidays: Chicano rock band Los Lobos; Puerto Rican family band Chuwi; The LeeVees, with a Hanukkah-themed performance; Christian pop icon Amy Grant; and pop-rock band Sixpence None the Richer.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Los Lobos: Tiny Desk Concert

Chuwi: Tiny Desk Concert

The LeeVees: Tiny Desk Concert

Amy Grant: Tiny Desk Concert

Sixpence None the Richer: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk Radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson, Dhanika Pineda and Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

Copyright 2026 NPR