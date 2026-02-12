Newly renovated long-term recovery and treatment center opens in Greensboro

The Reverend Prince Edward Graves Recovery and Treatment Center is a group living environment for adults with substance use disorder. It provides round-the-clock services for up to 18 months.

Debra Mack is Guilford County’s behavioral health director. She says with the ongoing opioid crisis and a recent rise in methamphetamine use, there’s a growing need for long-term residential recovery services, and this 54-bed facility fills that gap.

"To help somebody say, ‘Oh, if I had left here four months ago, I would have returned to my use. So I was able to stay here longer,' she says. "Those people that are providing those services, you have their support around you, so that you can build that solid foundation before you have to return back into the community."

The nonprofit Daymark Recovery Services will manage the facility. Staff will provide therapeutic intervention, health education, vocational training and more. Opioid settlement funds paid for the nearly $5.5 million renovation.

