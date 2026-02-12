Bringing The World Home To You

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist names Dr. David Zaas as new CEO

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published February 12, 2026 at 2:42 PM EST
A photo of Atrium Health's new CEO David Zaas
Courtesy Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
Dr. David Zaas

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has named Dr. David Zaas as its new CEO. Zaas currently holds several leadership positions in the health care system.

He’ll oversee patient care services, clinical operations and strategic growth. Zaas will also work in collaboration with Wake Forest’s School of Medicine.

He’s a pulmonary and critical care physician and a professor of internal medicine at Wake Forest.

Zaas succeeds Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, who retired at the end of 2025.
DJ Simmons
