Triad voters urged to update registrations before primary

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published February 11, 2026 at 9:54 PM EST
With the March primary approaching, North Carolina election officials are urging voters to review their registration records now.

Last summer, the State Board of Elections contacted about 70,000 voters statewide and asked them to add a driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number to their registrations.

The board launched the outreach as part of its Registration Repair Project to comply with court rulings.

About 8,600 voters in Forsyth, Guilford and Watauga counties still need to provide that information.

Voters can update their records online, by mail or in person at their county board of elections office.

Those whose records remain incomplete when they go to the polls will be required to cast provisional ballots.

Early voting begins Thursday.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
