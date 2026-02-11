'No more cuts': More than 3,400 WS/FCS teachers sign petition for additional staff, seat at the table

More than 3,400 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County educators have signed a petition demanding an end to staffing cuts, and more.

An hour before the school board meeting, teachers, staff and students rallied on the front lawn of the district’s education building.

They chanted "no more cuts," and "a seat at the table." They also shared stories about the lingering impacts of the district’s financial crisis.

Christina Gromatzky, an Exceptional Children teacher at Sedge Garden Elementary, said her caseload has nearly tripled in the last year.

“It's getting harder and harder every day to do my job and give these kids what they deserve," she said. "We as a district are hurting these kids.”

The district laid off hundreds of employees in August to avoid growing its $46 million deficit. Atkins High School Student Riley Gordon remembers the anxiety her teachers felt, wondering if they’d be cut.

“Students talked about the school board and our anger with it. And now, almost a year later, we're having the same discussion, except we see a different crisis," she said. "Our teachers aren't worried. They're gone.”

Amy Diaz / WFDD Atkins High School Student Riley Gordon spoke at a rally Tuesday evening.

She said she’s had three different math teachers this year. The first lost his job during the reduction in force. His replacement was a former assistant principal who moved into the role after losing her position.

But according to Gordon, she left shortly after for a job outside the county.

“We cannot afford to lose anyone else," Gordon said. "This is why I'm here to stand with the majority of WS/FCS.”

This is the first time the district has ever had a majority of staff united around a set of demands. They’re calling for a budget with no further cuts to positions, programs, wages and benefits, as well as additional staffing, especially in the exceptional children department.

Educators are also pushing for a “Meet and Confer” policy, ensuring they’ll have a seat at the table for important decisions.

During the board meeting, district officials said the debt is down to about $6.4 million. They’re in the process of developing next year’s budget and have workshops planned over the next few months.

Superintendent Don Phipps wasn’t present for the rally or meeting. Officials say he was at a conference that had been scheduled and paid for before he joined the district.