North Carolina State Board of Elections shares early voting tips

In-person early voting for North Carolina’s primary election kicks off Thursday.

Four years ago, nearly 40% of North Carolina voters cast early ballots at hundreds of sites across the state.

Here are some key reminders for 2026.

Bring a photo ID. If you don’t have one, you can fill out an exception form or show your ID at the county board of elections by noon on Mar. 6.

Voters registered with a political party can only vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters can choose either a party or a nonpartisan ballot.

And if you missed the regular voter registration deadline, you can still register and vote during the early period by providing proof of eligibility and residency.

In-person early voting ends at 3 pm on Feb. 28.

