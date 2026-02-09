Bringing The World Home To You

About 21% of NC high school seniors use NC College Connect for direct admission

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published February 9, 2026 at 4:20 PM EST
Northern Guilford High School seniors walked the halls of McNair Elementary wearing black and purple caps and gowns last year to celebrate their graduation.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Graduating seniors walk through the halls of a school in Guilford County.

More than 23,000 high school seniors have accepted direct admission offers from North Carolina colleges and universities through a new statewide program.

NC College Connect is designed to reduce barriers to higher education by guaranteeing eligible students admission to partnering schools without completing a traditional application.

It’s a partnership between the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the University of North Carolina System and other community and independent colleges.

Seniors qualify for the program if they have a weighted GPA of 2.8 or higher and meet certain course requirements.

Based on that information, they’re offered direct admission to some, if not all, participating institutions. Those include 11 of the state’s public universities, 29 private schools and 58 community colleges.

The program launched as a pilot in 2024 but has since expanded. Officials say roughly 21% of this year’s graduating class used NC College Connect to access higher education.
