North Carolina reports 17 measles cases since December

North Carolina health officials are reporting 17 measles cases in the state since December.

The United States is experiencing a major measles outbreak, with close to 1,000 cases in nearby South Carolina.

While North Carolina’s total is far lower, the latest figure represents two more cases of the disease just this week.

According to the state health department’s measles dashboard, the majority of infections have been in unvaccinated youth under the age of 18.

There have been cases in the Asheville and Charlotte area, but none have been reported in the Triad. Still, local health officials are advising residents to take preventative action.

Guilford County and Forsyth County Divisions of Public Health offer weekly immunization appointments in Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.

Families can verify their vaccination status by calling their local health care provider or the North Carolina Immunization Registry.