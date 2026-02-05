Bringing The World Home To You

State highlights Randolph, Lexington schools for Career and Technical Education growth

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published February 5, 2026 at 3:49 PM EST
Randolph County Schools Superintendent Stephen Gainey spoke about the district's approach to Career and Technical Education at a State Board of Education meeting this week.
Courtesy North Carolina Department of Public Instruction
Randolph County Schools Superintendent Stephen Gainey spoke about the district's approach to Career and Technical Education at a State Board of Education meeting this week.

North Carolina’s Career and Technical Education, or CTE, students hit a record high last school year after earning more than 380,000 industry-recognized credentials.

Officials celebrated the accomplishment at a State Board of Education meeting this week and highlighted three districts, including two in the Triad.

Randolph County Schools had the eighth highest number of earned certifications and credentials last year, which officials said was impressive for its size. Superintendent Stephen Gainey says the district exposes students to career options early.

“Sixth grade, we try to get them to start exploring where their interests are. Seventh grade, we get them to start thinking about their goals and doing some research on careers," he said. "In eighth grade, they do a career research project, which they present to a staff member at the school or they present to their parent.”

In high school, he says, students have access to career development coordinators and various internship programs. Lexington City Schools was also recognized for growing its credential attainment rate by 47%.

North Carolina as a whole ranks third in the country for the number of students participating in CTE.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz
