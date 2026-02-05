Bringing The World Home To You

High Point Museum opens Black History Month civil rights exhibit

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 5, 2026 at 9:19 PM EST
An exhibit table with photos and information
Courtesy Thankful Heritage Museum
“To Form a More Perfect Union” opens on Saturday, Feb. 8.

This weekend, during Black History Month, the High Point Museum is opening an exhibit titled “To Form a More Perfect Union.” It features a collection of African American stamps issued by the U.S. Postal Service over 20 years ago to honor historic civil rights milestones.

The Thankful Heritage Museum is curating the exhibition. The nonprofit’s mission is to preserve African American historical, cultural, and artistic materials.

President and CEO Effley Howell says he was inspired by the U.S. Postal Service issuing 10 commemorative stamps in the early 2000s. That series, also titled “To Form a More Perfect Union,” included stamps highlighting the Greensboro lunch counter sit-in, the Selma march, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Howell says the postal service’s tradition of honoring African American contributions is important. 

"Booker T. Washington was the first Black person to be on the U.S. postal stamp in 1940, I believe it was," says Howell. "And George Washington Carver was the second one in '48."

Howell says he hopes the exhibit brings these historic efforts on the part of African Americans into our present consciousness and offers a moment of reflection.

"When you start looking at the stamps, it's like, this is something important," he says. "But hey, I can have the stamp. It's an easy way to collect history."

The exhibit with stamps, archival photos, signage and additional historical information opens Saturday at the High Point Museum and runs through the end of the month.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford
