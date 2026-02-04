Bringing The World Home To You

Greensboro celebrates Transit Equity Day

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 4, 2026 at 3:15 PM EST
Rosa Parks speaks
JOE HOLLOWAY, JR.
/
AP
Rosa Parks speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 15, 1969.

Today, Gate City bus riders travel for free. It’s part of the  Greensboro Transit Agency’s recognition of Transit Equity Day.

Each year, transportation providers across the country use the occasion to raise awareness about the need for equitable public transit and its history. 

The date commemorates the birth of Rosa Parks in 1913 in Tuskegee, Alabama. As a civil rights leader, Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus to a white rider, and authorities later arrested her.

Her act of defiance set the Montgomery Bus Boycott in motion and paved the way for legislation requiring equal treatment for all transit users. 

Free fares today apply to all fixed routes and shared ride services for seniors and those with special needs. Each bus features a reserved seat honoring Parks, with a QR code for more information about her legacy.
