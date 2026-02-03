Why winter weather can worsen skin conditions — and how to cope

Weeks of winter cold in the Triad have meant more time indoors and, for some, skin irritation.

Skin conditions like eczema can develop or worsen this time of year, and not just due to the frigid air. That’s according to Dr. Jennifer David, a dermatologist with Cone Health.

“When you combine cold air and dry indoor heat, this leads to an increase of water loss in the skin, and this makes our skin barrier become very leaky," she says. "And that allows moisture to leave the skin and irritants to come into the skin.”

This triggers an inflammatory response, which leads to flaky skin and itching.

Hot showers or baths, while soothing in the moment, can further dry out the skin. David says turning down the temperature to lukewarm and moisturizing within three minutes of bathing can help. In temperatures this low, hydrating creams or ointments applied twice a day work best — lotion isn’t enough.

And if you don’t notice improvement, it’s a good idea to contact a health care provider.