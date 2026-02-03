Bringing The World Home To You

Tillis presses DHS for records on Border Patrol's Charlotte operation

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 3, 2026 at 9:41 PM EST
Thom Tillis.
Brian Godette/U.S. Army Reserve
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis is pressing the Department of Homeland Security for answers about the U.S. Border Patrol’s Charlotte operation last November.

In a four-page letter sent Monday to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Tillis asked her to turn over detailed records from “Operation Charlotte’s Web.”

Tillis applauded the arrests of immigrants with criminal records. Still, he also cited media reports that U.S. citizens may have been detained, subjected to force or had property damaged during the operation.

Federal agents have provided limited information so far about their operations in Charlotte. They have not provided full identification of people they arrested, instead only releasing a few names out of the hundreds taken into custody.

Tillis is asking DHS to provide encounter-level data on agents’ interactions with the public, including whether force was used, whether U.S. citizens were involved and how agents justified each stop.

He also wants totals on how many people were detained during the Charlotte operation, and how many had prior criminal convictions.

Tillis requested that the information be provided before Noem’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 3.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger
