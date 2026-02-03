Bringing The World Home To You

Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County gets new leadership

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:34 PM EST
Arts Council President and CEO Shannon Henry began her tenure on February 1, 2026.
Courtesy Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County has new leadership. Shannon Henry has been appointed President and CEO, effective February 1. 

Henry steps into the role after several months as interim leader, following the abrupt departure of former Arts Council head Samantha Howard last July, less than a year into her tenure.

As interim, Henry oversaw the Council’s 75th Anniversary Celebration. In a press release, Board of Trustees Chair Howard Upchurch praised her for demonstrating exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and operational expertise.

Before joining the Arts Council, Henry served as Winston-Salem State University’s chief strategy officer. Prior to that, she was chief operating officer at PBS North Carolina. 
