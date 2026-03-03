North Carolina primary voters share why they chose to cast a ballot

Overcast skies and cool temperatures didn't dampen Election Day enthusiasm for the primary on Tuesday. WFDD was at the Salem Chapel polling location in Winston-Salem, asking voters what motivated them to cast their ballot.

Cindy Silver: "I'm here at the polls because it is so very important to cast my vote for the local community and the state and beyond."

Ellen Heck: "I'm trying to be more active locally, but I focused more on the school board this time."

Mike Capristo: "It's the only primary that we have right now, so we're voting. It's always important to vote."

Camille Smith: "I think we need some new people brought in. I want Roy Cooper for sure. He's reliable, and he's got a good head on his shoulders. And it doesn't have to be partisan."

Glenda Shepard: "It's my right, and my foreparents’ parents, a lot of them, didn't have that opportunity. But I do, you know, and so I'm gonna exercise my right."

