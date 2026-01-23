Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Breaking News: Triangle braces for winter storm

Rockingham Middle School to serve as emergency warming shelter amid storm

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 23, 2026 at 3:04 PM EST
Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates spoke about the emergency shelter at a press conference.
Courtesy Rockingham County
Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates spoke about the emergency shelter at a press conference.

Rockingham County Middle School will serve as an emergency warming shelter amid the approaching winter storm.

Rockingham County Emergency Management officials say the shelter is for anyone in need of a warm, safe place to escape the dangerous weather conditions.

Snacks and water will be provided, but residents should bring their own bedding, clothing, medications and toiletries. Officials also recommend bringing a comfort item for children, like a stuffed animal or blanket.

Pets are not allowed. If a resident arrives with one, officials will transport it to the county animal shelter for a temporary stay.

The emergency warming shelter opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and will remain open 24 hours until officials determine it’s no longer necessary.

The county will share updates about storm conditions on its website and official social media channels.

For information on other shelters in the region, click here.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz
More Stories