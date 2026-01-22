Bringing The World Home To You

N.C. A&T honors astronaut Ronald McNair 40 years after Challenger disaster

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 22, 2026 at 4:17 PM EST
N.C. A&T
A march to the Ronald McNair bust directly in front of Ronald E. McNair Hall will follow the luncheon next Wednesday.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is honoring astronaut and physicist Ronald McNair’s legacy 40 years after the alumnus was killed in the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

The observance is called “40 Years of Inspiration, Innovation and Impact: Beyond the Horizon — Continuing McNair’s Mission.”

Events include a symposium and graduate fair for students taking place through the weekend, as well as a luncheon and panel discussion open to the public next Wednesday.

Alexis Spence, a third-year physics student, says McNair is part of the reason she chose to go to N.C. A&T.

“To know that this school is the history of a man who's not only an astrophysicist, but also a black belt in karate and could play the saxophone, sounds like the coolest person you could ever meet," she said. "And that is the kind of legacy I knew I wanted to be a part of.”

More information about the commemorative celebrations, and a link to register, can be found on N.C. A&T’s website.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
