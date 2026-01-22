Bringing The World Home To You

Breaking News: Triangle braces for winter storm

A winter storm will bring wide-ranging precipitation to the Piedmont this weekend

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 22, 2026 at 4:06 PM EST
Cars drive in the snow
David Ford
/
WFDD
National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain for the Triad this weekend.

Below-freezing temperatures and a wide range of precipitation are headed toward the Triad this weekend.

Combine cold air from the north, a cold front behind it and low pressure developing across our area, and you get a winter storm. National Weather Service Meteorologist Tom Green says the precipitation moving into the Piedmont on Saturday may begin as snow, but that might change. 

"As things end up evolving Saturday evening and Saturday night, we're expecting that that will likely transition to a period of sleet and freezing rain, and that that will be the primary type of precipitation that we have for the triad Sunday into Sunday night," says Green.

That’s quite a shift from the forecast a few days ago that called for up to a foot of snow over the weekend.

Green says they’re now expecting warmer air higher in the atmosphere to melt that snow. He says if the precipitation refreezes before it hits the ground, it’ll become sleet. If not until contacting the ground, freezing rain. Both results he adds could cause hazardous driving conditions. 
