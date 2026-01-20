Bringing The World Home To You

WS/FCS urges staff and families to get vaccinated as measles cases rise in NC

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 20, 2026 at 2:23 PM EST
A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display.
Mary Conlon
/
AP
A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display.

As measles cases emerge across the country, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials say unvaccinated individuals could be excluded from school if needed.

North Carolina’s public health department has confirmed 11 measles cases since December. That’s more than all cases reported in the last ten years.

The increase prompted WS/FCS officials to share prevention tips with staff and families. Those include practicing good hygiene, knowing the symptoms and getting the MMR vaccine.

The Forsyth County health department offers vaccine appointments on all weekdays, with extended hours on Thursdays.

The district also said that in the event of a confirmed case in the area, unvaccinated individuals will be excluded from school for the safety of themselves and others. Officials would work with the county to determine appropriate timelines and protocols for their return.

The state estimates 94% of Forsyth County elementary schoolers are up to date on the MMR vaccine. Measles vaccination data by county and elementary school is available on the state health department's website.
