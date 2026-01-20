Buddhist monks share message of unity in Greensboro as Walk for Peace continues

Buddhist monks taking part in the Walk for Peace continued their journey Tuesday in Greensboro as part of their cross-country pilgrimage.

Hundreds crowded outside the Chua Quan Am Temple as the monks stopped to share a message of unity.

The Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara said it's important that everyone practices mindfulness as they move through the world.

"We have good days and bad days, but we have to know how to manage it," he said.

Pannakara said people should also be intentional in their lives as they seek peace.

"Nobody in this world will love you more than yourself, and in order for you to love yourself, you have to find the purpose in life," he said.

Greensboro resident Brian Hoskins was one of many in attendance for the midday program. He says he was moved by the monks’ tranquility, and hopes that the community is inspired by their message of thoughtfulness and peace.

“We need to be more neighborly. I think it needs to start from a micro aspect, and then just branch out,” Hoskins said.

Kuku Naing says the monks’ message has brought the community together.

“This is very simple, not political, not religion, just for the peace," he said. "Everybody needs the peace."

The walk started in Texas and is expected to end in Washington, D.C.