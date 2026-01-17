Week in Politics: New poll on Trump; Trump's possession of a Nobel Peace Prize

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Only 21 merit badges are required to advance out of Eagle Scouts, the highest rank in Scouting America. One dedicated Missouri scout has earned 140--that was every merit badge offered by Scouting America during his time as a Scout.