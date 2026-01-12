Trump doubles down on Iran threat — but also offers talks — as protest spreads

Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
Many countries around the world including the US face aging and shrinking populations. Conservative groups have taken the lead talking about the issue. Some liberal thinkers say it's time to talk about the global population shift and offer progressive solutions